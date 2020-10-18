Iraq News

Nechirvan Barzani strongly condemns the Crime of Saladin

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-18T09:26:27+0000
Nechirvan Barzani strongly condemns the Crime of Saladin

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, condemned the crime of kidnapping and Killing 12 citizens in Balad, Saladin Governorate.

 In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, Barzani demanded the relevant authorities and the federal government to expedite the investigation to identify the terrorist entities and groups behind the crime and bring the criminals to justice.

Barzani stressed that all political forces and parties must support the government in its quest to put an end to the constant threats, crimes and attacks against the lives and properties of the citizens.


