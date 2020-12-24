Report

Nechirvan Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Nechirvan Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community.

He said in a statement, "It is regrettable that the Kurdistan Region, like the rest of the world, and due to the outbreak of Covid-19, will not witness this year a major ceremony to celebrate the holidays, but there is no doubt that everyone's hearts revive and glorify the memory of the birth of Christ."

He added, "On this blessed memory, we stress that the Kurdistan Region will remain, as it always has been, a place of coexistence, and a warm home for our Christian brothers and sisters. We have been through everything together, side by side… A bright future awaits us. "

He said, "We reassure our Christian citizens that we will continue and devote all our efforts and capabilities to rebuilding the areas affected by the war against terrorism."

