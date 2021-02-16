Nechirvan Barzani calls for International Community's support following the Erbil rocket attack

Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, strongly condemned the "terrorist" rocket attack that targeted Erbil.

In a statement, Barzani called on the UN Security Council and the United Nations to take the risks of this attack seriously and work to end the dangers that threaten the Kurdistan Region by helping the federal government implement the Iraqi constitution, especially Article 140.

Furthermore, the region's president demanded the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces and the leadership of the Coalition forces in Iraq to expedite the development of a coordination mechanism with the Kurdistan Region, according to which the Asayish and Peshmerga security forces coordinate with the Iraqi army and the Global Coalition.

Barzani added that the absence of coordination and the presence of uncontrolled weapons created tension in the region, and imposed threats to the Kurdistan Region, calling on the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to accelerate the implementation of the joint investigation committee formed between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government.