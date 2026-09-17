Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Iraq moved closer to implementing its national rule-of-law strategy on Thursday, as officials reviewed and approved the main implementation plan, with the Kurdistan Region represented at the meeting.

Major General Dler Taher, a representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs, participated in the meeting, which brought together Iraqi Justice Minister Khalid Shwani, his first and second deputies, the KRG’s deputy justice minister, and a representative of the Al-Muhaqqiq organization.

The meeting focused on implementing and monitoring the strategy, which covers Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region. Officials also completed a final review of the main implementation plan and considered comments and proposals submitted by participants.

Shwani described the national strategy as a roadmap for strengthening the rule of law across Iraq, supporting stronger institutions, improving public services, and promoting greater adherence to the principles of justice.

Iraq launched the national rule-of-law strategy in 2025 to strengthen judicial and state institutions, improve public services and reinforce legal protections for citizens. The initiative is being implemented jointly by federal and Kurdistan Region institutions, with civil society organizations also involved in developing and monitoring its implementation plans.