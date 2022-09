Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdish prime minister, Masrour Barzani, received the new Russian Consul general to Erbil Maxim Rubin.

The PM’s office said both sides stressed the importance of solving the outstanding problems between Iraqi Kurdistan and the federal government based on the constitution.

Consul General Rubin expressed Russia’s desire to develop relations with the Kurdistan Region.

Rubin has replaced Oleg Levin after the latter left Erbil in July this year.