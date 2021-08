Shafaq News/ A mortar barrage struck the sub-district of Qushtapa in the southwest of Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan Region, earlier today, Tuesday.

Qushtapa's director, Star Agha, told Shafaq News Agency, "the shells landed near the villages of Dulbagra, Dolze, Alyawa, and Tetrawa in Binaslawa district."

"The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) are investigating the attack," he said without revealing further details.