Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Morning clashes between PKK and Turkey in Duhok 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-06T05:10:50+0000
Morning clashes between PKK and Turkey in Duhok 

Shafaq News/ Clashes erupted on Sunday morning between Turkish forces and fighters of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Duhok, north of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, a local source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that two bouts of fire exchange took place on a mountain that overlooks the Kan Wedir residential complex and near the village of Sekeri in the district of Amadi.

The Heavy anti-infantry machine gun "DShK" was deployed in the battle, and Turkey used helicopters to bomb sites in the area, the source said.

related

Dozens of Peshmerga organize a protest in Duhok

Date: 2021-02-24 10:02:07
Dozens of Peshmerga organize a protest in Duhok

Clashes between the Peshmerga and PKK in Duhok

Date: 2021-06-11 15:09:28
Clashes between the Peshmerga and PKK in Duhok

Duhok authorities express concern over the deteriorating health situation in the governorate

Date: 2021-07-21 14:41:12
Duhok authorities express concern over the deteriorating health situation in the governorate

COVID-19 death rate increased in Duhok to 2%

Date: 2020-09-27 10:52:50
COVID-19 death rate increased in Duhok to 2%

Duhok governor calls on residents to aid the affected by the floods in Erbil

Date: 2021-12-17 13:28:00
Duhok governor calls on residents to aid the affected by the floods in Erbil

Turkish warplanes target PKK sites in Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-06 13:33:07
Turkish warplanes target PKK sites in Kurdistan

Heavy Turkish bombardment on PKK sites in Duhok

Date: 2021-09-30 19:09:56
Heavy Turkish bombardment on PKK sites in Duhok

Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Duhok

Date: 2020-12-05 15:56:01
Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Duhok