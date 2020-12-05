More than five hundred militants had left PKK

Shafaq News /more than five hundred militants had left the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Sinjar.

A military commander in the Peshmerga forces in Sinjar Mountain revealed, on Saturday.

Commander Qasim Darbo told Shafaq News agency that “500 to 600 Yezidi militants left PKK after the agreement between Erbil and Baghdad regarding the normalization the district.

Darbo explained; Yazidi women are either left PKK, or women killed in the battles, and others disappeared, or missing and expecting to be in Qandil Mountains or Syria.

Yazidi women numbers among PKK fighters decreased in the last two years. He pointed out

The commander clarified that Yezidi fighters left the Kurdistan Workers' Party for not fighting against any Iraqi party, and they had to fight with it to secure their lives.

The Iraqi government announced that Baghdad had reached a “historic deal” with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over the governance and security of Sinjar.

The deal paves the way for the reconstruction of the city and the full return of its people in coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Sinjar falls within an area disputed between the central government in Baghdad and the KRG, based in Erbil, according to Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) welcomed the deal later, saying it marked a first step in the right direction and expressed hope that it would pave the way for a better future.