Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

More than 100 women committed suicide in Iran's Kurdistan within a year

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-04T10:51:24+0000
More than 100 women committed suicide in Iran's Kurdistan within a year

Shafaq News/ A report issued by the Human Rights Organization "Hengaw" that the number of women committing suicide within the past year increased compared to the previous one, to reach more than 100 cases.

The Organization mentioned in its report that since March 2020 until the same month of 2021, 108 women committed suicide, 28% of them were under 18 years, including ten who were under 15 years of age.

According to the report, Sana governorate recorded the highest rate by 81 suicides (75%) due to family issues, including at least four women who committed suicide because they were forced into marriage by their families.

related

Iran justifies the Turkish incursions into Kurdistan Region

Date: 2020-09-07 12:57:57
Iran justifies the Turkish incursions into Kurdistan Region

Iraq officially recognizes a border crossing between Kurdistan and Iran

Date: 2020-12-30 08:54:17
Iraq officially recognizes a border crossing between Kurdistan and Iran

A Kurdish Feyli elected as commissioner of an Iranian city

Date: 2020-09-08 20:46:42
A Kurdish Feyli elected as commissioner of an Iranian city

At least 23 confrontations in Iran’ Kurdistan in 2020

Date: 2020-12-30 15:56:36
At least 23 confrontations in Iran’ Kurdistan in 2020

Iran closes 28 publications in Kurdistan province

Date: 2020-09-10 05:56:36
Iran closes 28 publications in Kurdistan province

Kurdistan Toilers' Party is attacked in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-25 10:45:44
Kurdistan Toilers' Party is attacked in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iran intensifies its strikes in Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-29 09:48:05
Iran intensifies its strikes in Kurdistan

Man arrested over deaths of Iranian Kurd family in Channel sinking

Date: 2020-10-31 16:14:00
Man arrested over deaths of Iranian Kurd family in Channel sinking