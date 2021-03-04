More than 100 women committed suicide in Iran's Kurdistan within a year

Shafaq News/ A report issued by the Human Rights Organization "Hengaw" that the number of women committing suicide within the past year increased compared to the previous one, to reach more than 100 cases.

The Organization mentioned in its report that since March 2020 until the same month of 2021, 108 women committed suicide, 28% of them were under 18 years, including ten who were under 15 years of age.

According to the report, Sana governorate recorded the highest rate by 81 suicides (75%) due to family issues, including at least four women who committed suicide because they were forced into marriage by their families.