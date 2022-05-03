More families left Sinjar after the clashes between the Iraqi Army and YBS

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Directorate of Crisis Response and Management (affiliated with the Ministry of Interior) revealed on Tuesday that more than 700 families had been displaced from the Sinjar district due to the clashes between the Iraqi army and the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) loyal to the Kurdistan Workers Party.

In a press conference, Hussein Kalari, the directorate’s head, said that the “injustice” in Sinjar is not new. Instead, it has become a continuous process, and so far, 74 firmans have been implemented in Sinjar.”

On the conflict between the Iraqi army and the PKK’s YBS in the disputed area, he said that 701 families (4,083 people left Sinjar until last night, heading to Duhok Governorate.

The displaced are now distributed over the camps, outdoors, and in their relatives’ houses.

The Kurdish security official stressed the need to implement the Sinjar Agreement between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, primarily to protect Sinjar in cooperation between the Iraqi security forces and the Peshmerga forces.

Yesterday, the head of the Migration and Displacement department in Duhok, Bir Dian, said that about 646 families left Sinjar after the security situation deteriorated in the district.

On October 9, 2020, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar, according to which the district will be jointly administrated.

ISIS invaded Sinjar district in 2014 and committed a massacre against its residents before the Peshmerga forces regained it the following year.

However, the Iraqi army backed by Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi forces invaded the region due to the tension between Erbil and Baghdad against the independence referendum held in 2017.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities. The second is the elected government, which runs its business from the Duhok governorate.

The PKK rejected repeated calls from the Kurdistan Region to leave its territory, which gets subjected to Turkish attacks that impede the return of tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to their homes.