Mobile medical teams to start treating COVID-19 at home in Kurdistan region

Shafaq News / The Public Health Directorate in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate announced on Sunday launching a special service to treat COVID-19 patients inside their homes in Kurdistan Region.

Fastlink Communications Company is sponsoring this project, while the KAI organization took care of its implementation, according to the governorate's Health Director, Sabah Hawrami.

He said in a press conference that eight medical teams will start their activities from today, adding that these activities are not limited to Al-Sulaymaniyah only, but include the administration of Garmyan, Halabja and Raperin.

Hawrami expressed his hope that the residents adhere to health instructions and preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus, stressing that those who cannot go to hospitals can receive treatment through this service.