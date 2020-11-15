Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Mobile medical teams to start treating COVID-19 at home in Kurdistan region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-15T10:37:31+0000
Mobile medical teams to start treating COVID-19 at home in Kurdistan region

Shafaq News / The Public Health Directorate in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate announced on Sunday launching a special service to treat COVID-19 patients inside their homes in Kurdistan Region.

Fastlink Communications Company is sponsoring this project, while the KAI organization took care of its implementation, according to the governorate's Health Director, Sabah Hawrami.

He said in a press conference that eight medical teams will start their activities from today, adding that these activities are not limited to Al-Sulaymaniyah only, but include the administration of Garmyan, Halabja and Raperin.

Hawrami expressed his hope that the residents adhere to health instructions and preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus, stressing that those who cannot go to hospitals can receive treatment through this service.

related

Erbil to prepare for a worsen Covid-19 scenario

Date: 2020-08-13 10:04:45
Erbil to prepare for a worsen Covid-19 scenario

COVID-19 cases registered in Duhok Displacement camps

Date: 2020-08-31 10:36:32
COVID-19 cases registered in Duhok Displacement camps

COVID-19: 309 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-07-29 18:00:40
COVID-19: 309 new cases in Kurdistan today

Covid-19: 443 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-19 13:50:45
Covid-19: 443 new cases in Kurdistan today

A deputy contracts Covid-19 as a first confirmed case in Kurdistan Parliament

Date: 2020-06-10 15:30:01
A deputy contracts Covid-19 as a first confirmed case in Kurdistan Parliament

COVID-19: 12 fatalities and 413 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-07 19:35:51
COVID-19: 12 fatalities and 413 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: Kurdistan sets a new record of COVID-19 daily case counts

Date: 2020-08-25 12:50:13
COVID-19: Kurdistan sets a new record of COVID-19 daily case counts

Kurdistan: 7 fatalities and 166 new Covid-19 cases today

Date: 2020-06-16 00:21:14
Kurdistan: 7 fatalities and 166 new Covid-19 cases today