Ministry of Peshmerga needs its alliance to confront ISIS, official says

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Regional Government confirmed today, Monday, that the ISIS threats require an increase in the aid provided by the United States and its allies to the Peshmerga forces.

In a statement, the ministry said that it continues the discussion with the US Security Cooperation Office in the region about new mechanisms for eliminating ISIS terrorists from various areas of Iraq, including the disputed areas.

According to the statement, Minister Shoresh Ismail held a meeting with the official of the US Security Cooperation Office in the region, Colonel Douglas, and his accompanying delegation. The two sides discussed the latest terrorist acts in the various areas and ways to confront and eliminate the remnants of terrorism.

Ismail added that cooperation and coordination with the United States and the Global Coalition, and the advisory team is essential to the Peshmerga, calling for ending the security gaps between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army and restoring security, stability, and safety to all those areas with the cooperation of the Global Coalition.

In addition, the Minister of Peshmerga affirmed that the current terrorist attacks require “expanding the size and type of aid from the US and the Global Coalition to the Peshmerga forces.”