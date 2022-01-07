Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ministry of Peshmerga clarifies the rockets fell outside the Peshmerga locations

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-07T20:16:24+0000
Ministry of Peshmerga clarifies the rockets fell outside the Peshmerga locations

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga clarified the news about the rockets that targeted the locations of its forces on the borders of Kirkuk and Erbil governorates.

In a statement, the Ministry said, "At 07:25 pm, Katyusha rockets were fired from the eastern and southern side of the Alton Kupri district randomly and towards the Peshmerga forces within the fifth axis."

"The rockets fell outside the Peshmerga locations and did not result in any damage or causalities."

The Ministry indicated that the Peshmerga forces opened an investigation into the attack.

Earlier, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that seven Katyusha rockets were fired from south of Altun Bridge towards Peshmerga positions in the district's hills.

Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Service said that the number of rockets was eight

Many of the Peshmerga forces died and were injured in violent attacks between their control areas and the Iraqi troops in the past few weeks.

related

Kurdistan Presidency provides the Peshmerga with thermographic cameras

Date: 2021-12-12 12:53:47
Kurdistan Presidency provides the Peshmerga with thermographic cameras

Kurdistan’ Government Condemn PKK attack on Peshmerga

Date: 2020-11-04 13:04:42
Kurdistan’ Government Condemn PKK attack on Peshmerga

The Global Coalition reiterates its support for the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army in the fight against ISIS

Date: 2021-11-02 16:32:46
The Global Coalition reiterates its support for the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army in the fight against ISIS

The Ministry of Peshmerga shuffles 37 officials within one month

Date: 2021-04-25 19:05:48
The Ministry of Peshmerga shuffles 37 officials within one month

Peshmerga respond to claims about preventing fighting ISIS in Makhmour

Date: 2021-12-05 06:28:49
Peshmerga respond to claims about preventing fighting ISIS in Makhmour

PKK kills four Peshmerga members in Duhok

Date: 2021-06-05 07:49:23
PKK kills four Peshmerga members in Duhok

Kurdish Minister of Peshmerga discusses with EU official issues of mutual interest

Date: 2021-07-04 11:59:39
Kurdish Minister of Peshmerga discusses with EU official issues of mutual interest

Peshmerga’ minister: YPG should stop attacking our Forces

Date: 2020-12-17 08:05:45
Peshmerga’ minister: YPG should stop attacking our Forces