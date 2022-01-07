Ministry of Peshmerga clarifies the rockets fell outside the Peshmerga locations

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga clarified the news about the rockets that targeted the locations of its forces on the borders of Kirkuk and Erbil governorates.

In a statement, the Ministry said, "At 07:25 pm, Katyusha rockets were fired from the eastern and southern side of the Alton Kupri district randomly and towards the Peshmerga forces within the fifth axis."

"The rockets fell outside the Peshmerga locations and did not result in any damage or causalities."

The Ministry indicated that the Peshmerga forces opened an investigation into the attack.

Earlier, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that seven Katyusha rockets were fired from south of Altun Bridge towards Peshmerga positions in the district's hills.

Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Service said that the number of rockets was eight

Many of the Peshmerga forces died and were injured in violent attacks between their control areas and the Iraqi troops in the past few weeks.