Minister of Peshmerga: we have prepared new plans to confront ISIS

Shafaq News/ Minister of Peshmerga, Shoresh Ismail, revealed new plans in coordination with the Iraqi forces to confront ISIS elements.

Minister Ismail participated in a meeting with officials of the Peshmerga and Kurdish areas outside the Region to discuss the recent ISIS attacks on the Peshmerga forces in the disputed areas between Baghdad and Erbil.

He confirmed that the level of coordination and trust between the Iraqi forces and the Peshmerga is high, and the goal of coordination is to strike ISIS painfully."

Ismail added, "The Peshmerga leaders have prepared new and good plans to deal with ISIS, and our meetings with the Iraqi forces will continue to work together to reduce ISIS' movements."

On preventing the media coverage on the battlefronts, he clarified, "What organized the coverage so that the media institutions get the correct news from their sources because what happened previously had negative repercussions on the Peshmerga forces, even if the media institutions did not intentionally do it."

The Minister of Peshmerga affirmed, "Wherever ISIS appears, we will be present, and our cooperation with the Iraqi security forces will continue to remove fears over the Kurdistan Region and Iraq."