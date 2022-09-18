Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Minister of Peshmerga receives Finnish ambassador in Erbil 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-09-18T20:12:31+0000
Minister of Peshmerga receives Finnish ambassador in Erbil 

Shafaq News / The Minister of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region, Shoresh Ismail, received on Sunday the Finnish ambassador to Iraq, Matti Lassila. 

A statement by the ministry said that the meeting discussed bilateral relations between Erbil and Helsinki, as well as combatting terrorism.

Minister Ismail expressed appreciation for Finland's support for the Peshmerga forces during its war against ISIS.

For his part, Lassila stressed the need to preserve stability in the Region, and praised the Peshmerga forces' role in this regard.

related

Peshmerga Ministry warns PKK of undermining the security of Duhok

Date: 2022-05-27 12:49:31
Peshmerga Ministry warns PKK of undermining the security of Duhok

Erbil: Families of Peshmerga Martyrs burn "worn out" clothes from an NGO

Date: 2020-11-11 11:34:10
Erbil: Families of Peshmerga Martyrs burn "worn out" clothes from an NGO

Peshmerga raids ISIS hideouts in Garmyan, as joint operations with Iraqi army continues 

Date: 2021-12-11 11:56:34
Peshmerga raids ISIS hideouts in Garmyan, as joint operations with Iraqi army continues 

Kurdistan's Deputy President visits the Site of ISIS attack on the Peshmerga

Date: 2021-05-02 21:56:12
Kurdistan's Deputy President visits the Site of ISIS attack on the Peshmerga

PKK elements open fire at a Peshmerga point in Duhok 

Date: 2021-10-26 07:44:58
PKK elements open fire at a Peshmerga point in Duhok 

Masoud Barzani receives UK’s Defence Senior Advisor

Date: 2022-09-07 19:16:30
Masoud Barzani receives UK’s Defence Senior Advisor

Iraq and Kurdistan discuss ways to unify the media discourse regarding ISIS

Date: 2022-01-17 22:28:54
Iraq and Kurdistan discuss ways to unify the media discourse regarding ISIS

The Ministry of Peshmerga condemns the PKK attack and calls on Baghdad to intervene

Date: 2021-06-05 13:54:04
The Ministry of Peshmerga condemns the PKK attack and calls on Baghdad to intervene