Minister of Peshmerga receives Finnish ambassador in Erbil 

Shafaq News / The Minister of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region, Shoresh Ismail, received on Sunday the Finnish ambassador to Iraq, Matti Lassila.

A statement by the ministry said that the meeting discussed bilateral relations between Erbil and Helsinki, as well as combatting terrorism.

Minister Ismail expressed appreciation for Finland's support for the Peshmerga forces during its war against ISIS.

For his part, Lassila stressed the need to preserve stability in the Region, and praised the Peshmerga forces' role in this regard.