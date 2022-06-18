Minister: Baghdad stopped supplying Kurdistan with gasoline 45 days ago

Shafaq News/ Baghdad stopped supplying the Kurdistan region with gasoline 45 gays, the region's Minister of Natural Resources Kamal Mohammad Salih said on Saturday.

Speaking in an interview with the official website of Kurdistan's Regional Government (KRG), Salih said that the region's daily requirement of gasoline amounts to 5-6 million liters.

"The Ministry of Natural Resources secures those needs from three resources: one million liters from the Kar refinery, 1,050,000 liters from Baghdad per an agreement, and imports the rest from outside the region," he said.

"The federal government has not sent any gasoline for 45 days due to the global rise of oil prices," he continued.