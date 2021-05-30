Report

Meeting between Federal Minister of Agriculture and PM Barzani, agreement reached on unifying agricultural calendar

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-30T12:15:15+0000
Shafaq News / The Minister of Agriculture in the Kurdistan Region Begard Talabani announced on Sunday that the Federal Minister of Agriculture Muhammad Karim al-Khafaji met with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and together they looked into several points including a unified agricultural calendar.

Talabani said in a statement given to journalists, "We visited PM Barzani and we will also tour a number of agricultural and farming projects.", adding that one of the former major issues was the unification of an agricultural calendar.

She clarified that the minister and Prime Minister discussed the unified agricultural calendar and that this matter will be resolved soon.

Talabani added that there was also a discussion around open markets between the two regions and that an agreement has been reached on the matter, as well as attributing health certificates to agricultural and animal products and joint work between the two Ministries.

