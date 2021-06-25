Massive fire breaks out in the Erbil mall

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-25T07:28:39+0000

Shafaq News/ The Directorate of Civil Defense in Erbil announced on Friday that a fire broke out in the "Erbil Mall" building. The directorate said in a statement that the fire broke out at five in the morning. According to the directorate, nine firefighting teams participated in putting out the fire, which caused severe damage to the shops inside the mall. According to the available information, the mall includes about 150 shops, most of which were damaged in this fire. This is not the first time that a fire has broken out in this mall, as this incident has previously occurred twice.

