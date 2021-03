Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, the President of Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, issued a holiday greeting on Saturday to Kurds celebrating the Kurdish New Year holiday known as Newroz.

Barzani tweeted, "Allow me to wish the people of Kurdistan, and also those who celebrate this holiday around the globe, a happy Newroz."

Hed added, "Newroz symbolizes liberty from oppression and subordination."

"I sincerely hope that the coming year will bring more peace, prosperity, and tranquility to all."