Masrour Barzani holds military talks with leaders of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi and Iraqi Army

Shafaq News / Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, received today, Sunday, the head of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Authority, Faleh al-Fayyad, and the Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Yar Allah.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the Iraqi arena and the region, and the importance of coordination to curb the threat of the terrorist organization, especially in the Kurdish areas outside the region's administration.

All sides agreed on the importance of solving the outstanding disputes between Kurdistan Region and the federal government on the basis of the constitution.



