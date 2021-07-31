Masoud Barzani discusses the upcoming elections with a delegation of the Iraqi al-Ummah Party

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani, received on Saturday a delegation from the Iraqi al-Ummah Party headed by its Secretary-General, Mahmoud Hussein Reda al-Aqili, in Saladin resort.

A readout issued by Barzani's office said that the meeting discussed the latest updates on the situation in the political arena and the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iraq.

The two leaders asserted the need to lay the foundations of security and opening up channels to cope with the challenges facing the country.