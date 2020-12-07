Masrour Barzani: Some parties are exploiting the people's demands to serve personal interests

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, confirmed on Monday that the difficult conditions in the region are beyond the will and desire of its government, warning citizens of some attempts to exploit their sustenance for their interests.

Barzani said in a statement issued this evening and received by Shafaq News Agency that the Regional Government is harnessing all its efforts and capabilities to overcome the oppressive financial conditions that the region, Iraq, and the world are going through.

Kurdistan's PM highlighted the continued negotiations with the federal government to obtain the withheld rights and financial dues for the region despite the full resilience the regional government has shown to reach an agreement within the constitution's framework.

Barzani expressed his regret that some people want to use the people's needs for their personal interests under the pretext of defending the rights and demands of Kurdistan, calling on citizens not to be deceived by the agendas of saboteurs.

"Kurdistan Regional Government, without a doubt, feels the heavy burden on the shoulders of the citizens and considers peaceful and civilized protest a legitimate right for the citizens under the law," he added.

Barzani also called on the political parties in the region to cooperate to overcome this problematic situation and preserve the entity of Kurdistan Region, which is everyone's duty.

He added that sabotage efforts differ from people's legitimate demands, indicating that KRG's departments and institutions are seriously considering their responsibility for protecting citizens' lives, including the demonstrators.