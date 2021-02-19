Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Masrour Barzani: I urge everyone to respect the judiciary system in the Kurdistan Region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-19T17:40:45+0000
Masrour Barzani: I urge everyone to respect the judiciary system in the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, urged "everyone" to respect the Kurdistan region's judiciary decisions, after several parties criticized the issuance of prison sentences against journalists and activists.

On Monday, seven citizens from Duhok, including two journalists, were put on trial in Erbil for "endangering the national security of the Kurdistan Region." Five of the defendants – Sherwan Sherwani, Shvan Saeed, Ayaz Karam, Hariwan Issa, and Guhdar Zebari – were found guilty and were sentenced to six years in jail.

Barzani said in a tweet," I strongly urge everyone to respect the judiciary system in the Kurdistan Region and to let it do its job independently and without interference."

The defendants were convicted against the background of bloody protests in al-Sulaymaniyah governorate late last year, when demonstrators attacked government and party headquarters, set fire to them and assaulted their cadres.

related

Barzani: we need to spread the spirit of coexistence more than ever

Date: 2020-10-28 18:42:54
Barzani: we need to spread the spirit of coexistence more than ever

Kurdistan Prime Minister condoles the demise of Dr. Shaways

Date: 2021-02-15 10:58:36
Kurdistan Prime Minister condoles the demise of Dr. Shaways

A letter from Kurdistan to Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-12-03 18:23:37
A letter from Kurdistan to Al-Kadhimi

Barzani to Turkey and PKK: Respect our constitutional entity

Date: 2020-08-27 18:25:51
Barzani to Turkey and PKK: Respect our constitutional entity

KRG to discuss Kurdistan budget bill and COVID-19 updates in today's session

Date: 2021-01-13 07:27:44
KRG to discuss Kurdistan budget bill and COVID-19 updates in today's session

Masrour Barzani condoles the death of Kurdish poet Saadullah Perwesh

Date: 2020-10-29 14:32:11
Masrour Barzani condoles the death of Kurdish poet Saadullah Perwesh

Masrour Barzani receives a phone call from Blinken following the Erbil rocket attack

Date: 2021-02-16 05:58:40
Masrour Barzani receives a phone call from Blinken following the Erbil rocket attack

Masrour Barzani: Some parties are exploiting the people's demands to serve personal interests

Date: 2020-12-07 18:36:56
Masrour Barzani: Some parties are exploiting the people's demands to serve personal interests