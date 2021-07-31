Report

Masoud Barzani's office denies remarks against the parties that withdrew from the elections 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-31T15:48:03+0000
Masoud Barzani's office denies remarks against the parties that withdrew from the elections 

Shafaq News/ The media office of the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani revoked remarks attributed to him from an alleged interview with France24 by social media users and news websites.

Websites and social media pages allegedly quoted the President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) lambasting the parties that pulled out of the elections and criticized the hesitation of the Sadrist movement leader.

A statement by Barzani's office asserted, "this matter is unfounded. Barzani did not do an interview with the aforementioned channel."

"It is far from the truth. The motive of sharing such news is obvious to everybody," the statement said.

