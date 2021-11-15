Masoud Barzani’s advisor to the former Interior Minister: things have returned to the medieval because of his rule

Shafaq News/ The Media Advisor to the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, commented on the announcement of the former Minister of Interior, Baqir Al-Zubeidi, about the conditions of the refugees stranded between Belarus and Poland.

Kifah Mahmoud said in a statement, "Baqir al-Zubeidi wrote a post on Facebook under the title "Save our oppressed Kurdish people" claiming that there is a catastrophe and he wants to rid the Kurds of it."

He considered that the former minister's post "is one of the ridiculous bids about Kurdistan."

According to the Kurdish official, The reason for Al-Zubeidi’s announcement is "his black hatred of our people and their experience, as he played a major role in cutting off the Region's share of the budget when he assumed the position of Minister of Interior when he practiced the most heinous prison crimes that, if justice were available, would be in jail today."

He added, "Al-Zubeidi claims that Kurdistan is full of corruption, oppression, and poverty, forgetting the tragic situation of our people in the south, Al-Ahwar, Al-Amara, and the rest of the cities and villages in which things have returned to the medieval because of his rule."

Barzani's aAdvisor pointed out, "The asylum to Europe is a global phenomenon, and it is of great interest to the Kurdistan Parliament and government," adding, "these thousands of people do not represent Kurdistan alone, but are from all countries, nationalities, and races."