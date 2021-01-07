Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Masoud Barzani: receiving the displaced Iraqis a national duty

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-07T16:15:51+0000
Masoud Barzani: receiving the displaced Iraqis a national duty

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, considered Kurdistan Region's reception of the displaced Iraqis a national and humanitarian duty.

This came during his meeting with the head of the Sunni Endowment Office, Saad Hamid Kampash, in Erbil, according to a statement issued by Barzani's office.

According to the statement, Kampash expressed his appreciation to Barzani and the Region, which opened its doors to hundreds of thousands of displaced Iraqis, offering services despite all its challenges.

For his part, Barzani stressed that Kurdistan's people are working to deepen the coexistence culture between all components.

related

Masoud Barzani and Al-Ghanmi discuss the security situation of areas outside Kurdish administration

Date: 2020-07-29 14:28:30
Masoud Barzani and Al-Ghanmi discuss the security situation of areas outside Kurdish administration

Masoud Barzani: Shiite and Sunni blocs stabbed the people of Kurdistan in the back

Date: 2020-11-12 14:56:54
Masoud Barzani: Shiite and Sunni blocs stabbed the people of Kurdistan in the back

Masoud Barzani: to overcome disagreements

Date: 2020-07-30 09:56:30
Masoud Barzani: to overcome disagreements

Masoud Barzani congratulates the New Baba Sheikh for assuming his position

Date: 2020-11-18 17:38:22
Masoud Barzani congratulates the New Baba Sheikh for assuming his position

Al-Kadhimi meets Masoud Barzani in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-10 09:59:26
Al-Kadhimi meets Masoud Barzani in Erbil

Masoud Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Date: 2020-12-24 20:55:53
Masoud Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Masoud Barzani: September Revolution was to defend the legitimate rights of our people

Date: 2020-09-11 08:06:21
Masoud Barzani: September Revolution was to defend the legitimate rights of our people

Barzani recalls: We do not bow down

Date: 2020-09-25 06:25:13
Barzani recalls: We do not bow down