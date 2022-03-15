Masoud Barzani mourns the death of Sharif Ali bin Hussein

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani offered condolences to the family of the late Iraqi politician, Sharif Ali bin Hussein, who passed away at 66 yesterday, Monday.

"With great sadness and pain, I received the news of Sharif Ali bin Hussein passing, the founder and leader of the Constitutional Monarchy Movement. I condole the Hashemite family for the loss," said the Kurdish leader in a statement on Tuesday.

Sharif Ali bin Al Hussein, patron of the royal movement in Iraq, succumbed to a chronic lung disease in the Jordanian capital, Amman, on Monday evening.

The deceased was the cousin of Iraq's former king Faisal II. His grandfather to his mother, Badia, was the prince of Mekka in 1908, Sharif Hussein bin Ali.