Masoud Barzani meets with al-Hamoudi in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, received the head of the Supreme Islamic Council, Hamam al-Hamoudi, in the Saladin resort, near Erbil, earlier today, Saturday.
According to a readout issued by his headquarters, the Kurdish leader discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq and the constitutional steps taken following the October 10 election.
The meeting shed light upon the historic ties between the components of Iraq, stressing upon the rapprochement between its different communities and political entities to overcome the challenges and push forward the political process.