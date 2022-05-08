Masoud Barzani held a series of meetings to resolve the political deadlock-KDP statement says

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, held a series of meetings with the Iraqi political forces in order to overcome the current political impasse impeding the election of a new president of the republic and the formation of a new government.

According to a readout issued by the KDP, the Kurdish leader headed a meeting of the KDP leading council earlier today, Sunday.

The meeting touched upon the talks that followed the October 10 election and the formation of the Homeland Rescue Coalition, the obstacles to the formation of the federal government, and the efforts to overcome the political deadlock in the country.

The meeting reiterated the party's commitment to "defending the region's constitutional rights, implementing Article 140, establishing the constitutional institutions -particularly the Federal Council, re-forming the Federal Supreme Court in accordance with the constitution, and passing the oil and gas law."

The council touched upon the initiative the KDP launched to ensure that all the parties in the Kurdistan region, including those that did not win any seats in the parliamentary election, participate in making the "region's political decision in the federal government."

The statement called for bolstering the efforts to address the differences between the political parties in a manner that prioritizes the ultimate national interests of the Kurdistan region over the partisan interests.

The meeting stressed that the Kurdistan region shall maintain good ties with the neighboring countries, urging the other political parties in Kurdistan to avoid "causing political and economic problems to the region."

The leading council called for holding the parliamentary election in Kurdistan on date, calling on the region's lawmaking body to "commit to its duty and activate the election commission."

The meeting asserted the KDP's support for the incumbent Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and its reformative approach, the statement said.

The party, according to the statement, opted to instill three reserve members in the leading council in the vacancies left by three members who passed away recently. The new members will take over until holding the KDP's fourth conference during which the Politburo will form the committees pursuant to the party's internal law.