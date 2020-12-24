Report

Masoud Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Date: 2020-12-24T20:55:58+0000
Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, extended Christmas greetings to the Christians in Kurdistan, Iraq and the world, stressing the importance of the culture of coexistence and brotherhood among all components of Kurdistan.

Barzani stressed the importance of deepening the culture of coexistence among Kurdistan components, wishing that the Christians spend all their occasions in harmony.

Barzani also expressed his wishes that this occasion will be the beginning of all humanity's salvation from oppression, pain, and COVID-19.

