Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Masoud Barzani expresses condolences to the fire’s victims at Al-Hussein Hospital

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-13T17:20:00+0000
Masoud Barzani expresses condolences to the fire’s victims at Al-Hussein Hospital

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, expressed today, Tuesday, condolences to the victims of the fire at Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in Nasiriyah.

"The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, sends a message of condolences to the families of the victims of the Al-Hussein Hospital fire in Nasiriyah." A statement by Barzani’s office said.

"Barzani also expresses sympathy to the families of the tragic incident at Al-Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah, declaring that he shares their grief." The Statement added.

Scores perished yesterday in a fire that erupted in a COVID-19 hospital in Nasiriyah, the capital city of the southern governorate of Dhi Qar.

Last April, a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion at Ibn Al-Khatib COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad took at least 82 lives and forced some people to leap through windows out of the burning building.

related

Masoud Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Date: 2020-12-24 20:55:53
Masoud Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Barzani welcomes the Pope's visit to Erbil

Date: 2021-03-07 05:51:19
Barzani welcomes the Pope's visit to Erbil

Apostolic Nuncio to Masoud Barzani: Kurdistan brings to the Christian community

Date: 2021-04-28 16:30:38
Apostolic Nuncio to Masoud Barzani: Kurdistan brings to the Christian community

Masoud Barzani and Al-Ghanmi discuss the security situation of areas outside Kurdish administration

Date: 2020-07-29 14:28:30
Masoud Barzani and Al-Ghanmi discuss the security situation of areas outside Kurdish administration

Masoud Barzani: receiving the displaced Iraqis a national duty

Date: 2021-01-07 16:15:51
Masoud Barzani: receiving the displaced Iraqis a national duty

KDP’s Barzani: authorities in Iraq cannot harm the will of our people with weapons, force and violence

Date: 2021-03-11 09:42:15
KDP’s Barzani: authorities in Iraq cannot harm the will of our people with weapons, force and violence

Masoud Barzani: to overcome disagreements

Date: 2020-07-30 09:56:30
Masoud Barzani: to overcome disagreements

Masoud Barzani: to exploit the golden opportunity

Date: 2021-04-28 17:18:16
Masoud Barzani: to exploit the golden opportunity