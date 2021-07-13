Masoud Barzani expresses condolences to the fire’s victims at Al-Hussein Hospital

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, expressed today, Tuesday, condolences to the victims of the fire at Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in Nasiriyah.

"The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, sends a message of condolences to the families of the victims of the Al-Hussein Hospital fire in Nasiriyah." A statement by Barzani’s office said.

"Barzani also expresses sympathy to the families of the tragic incident at Al-Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah, declaring that he shares their grief." The Statement added.

Scores perished yesterday in a fire that erupted in a COVID-19 hospital in Nasiriyah, the capital city of the southern governorate of Dhi Qar.

Last April, a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion at Ibn Al-Khatib COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad took at least 82 lives and forced some people to leap through windows out of the burning building.