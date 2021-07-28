Masoud Barzani commends UNESCO's decision to include Horaman on the World Heritage List

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, commended the decision to include the Horaman region on the World Heritage List.

In a message, Barzani said that the UNESCO's decision is undoubtedly another victory for the people of Kurdistan and the Horaman region.

The chair of Zewe Organization for Culture and Arts, Karawan Hasan, said, "the area is nearly 2000 years old. It encompasses 76 villages from both the Iraqi and the Iranian sides. Its population is estimated at 1.5 to 2 million. The majority of the locals work in agriculture, livestock husbandry, and craftwork."