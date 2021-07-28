Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Masoud Barzani commends UNESCO's decision to include Horaman on the World Heritage List

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-28T16:02:51+0000
Masoud Barzani commends UNESCO's decision to include Horaman on the World Heritage List

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, commended the decision to include the Horaman region on the World Heritage List.

In a message, Barzani said that the UNESCO's decision is undoubtedly another victory for the people of Kurdistan and the Horaman region.

 The chair of Zewe Organization for Culture and Arts, Karawan Hasan, said, "the area is nearly 2000 years old. It encompasses 76 villages from both the Iraqi and the Iranian sides. Its population is estimated at 1.5 to 2 million. The majority of the locals work in agriculture, livestock husbandry, and craftwork."

related

Barzani recalls: We do not bow down

Date: 2020-09-25 06:25:13
Barzani recalls: We do not bow down

Leader Masoud Barzani meets the Indian ambassador to Iraq in Erbil

Date: 2021-07-06 11:40:36
Leader Masoud Barzani meets the Indian ambassador to Iraq in Erbil

Masrour Barzani: eliminating ISIS requires cooperation between all parties

Date: 2021-05-05 13:37:27
Masrour Barzani: eliminating ISIS requires cooperation between all parties

Masoud Barzani can congratulates the Kakais on the Qultas

Date: 2021-01-27 20:49:55
Masoud Barzani can congratulates the Kakais on the Qultas

Barzani expresses "delight" following the inauguration of a Qatari consulate in Erbil

Date: 2021-03-24 16:23:41
Barzani expresses "delight" following the inauguration of a Qatari consulate in Erbil

Masoud Barzani on the deceased Prince of Kuwait: Kuwait-Kurdistan relations strengthened in his era

Date: 2020-09-29 20:38:27
Masoud Barzani on the deceased Prince of Kuwait: Kuwait-Kurdistan relations strengthened in his era

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets the Russian ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-07-06 12:17:57
Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets the Russian ambassador to Iraq

Masoud Barzani commemorates the 47th anniversary of Leyla Qasim's execution

Date: 2021-05-12 08:51:08
Masoud Barzani commemorates the 47th anniversary of Leyla Qasim's execution