Masoud Barzani commends Gulan Magazine on its 29th anniversary for promoting coexistence

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani congratulated the Gulan Magazine as it marks its 29th anniversary today, Saturday, praising its role in addressing national issues and promoting coexistence among different faiths and ethnicities in Kurdistan.

In a statement released by the Barzani Headquarters, the Kurdish leader said, "on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the publication of the Gulan Magazine, I extend my warmest congratulations to the editorial board, the magazine's staff, and its readers."

"Gulan Magazine has served the press in Kurdistan and played an important role in the national issues," he said, "It has always sought to foster a spirit of harmony, fraternity, and coexistence among various religions and ethnicities in Kurdistan and has consistently been a hub for gathering diverse opinions on both domestic and international levels."

"I hope you will commit even more to the principles of Kurdish culture and Kurdistan, play a larger role in safeguarding the values and sanctity of our nation, and I wish you success," he concluded.