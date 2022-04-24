Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Masoud Barzani commemorates the 48th anniversary of the Qaladiza attack

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-24T08:53:37+0000
Masoud Barzani commemorates the 48th anniversary of the Qaladiza attack

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Sunday commemorated the 48th anniversary of the former regime's attack on the town of Qaladiza, west of al-Sulaymaniyah.

"On the 48th anniversary of the َQaladiza attack by the former Iraqi regime," the Kurdish leader tweeted, "I would like to convey my salutations to the people of the town who demonstrated that the will of the people of Kurdistan is indeed stronger than the enemy's napalm rockets and policies of extermination."

On April 24, 1974, Saddam Hussein's air forces pounded the Kurdish town of 60,000 people with Napalm. Qaladiza remained in rubbles for nine years until the 1982 uprising.

In 1991, the Kurdish town was reconstructed again.

related

Masoud Barzani meets with al-Hamoudi in Erbil

Date: 2022-02-05 11:44:09
Masoud Barzani meets with al-Hamoudi in Erbil

Barzani recalls: We do not bow down

Date: 2020-09-25 06:25:13
Barzani recalls: We do not bow down

Masoud Barzani meets al-Yawar

Date: 2021-08-26 17:53:48
Masoud Barzani meets al-Yawar

Masrour Barzani: eliminating ISIS requires cooperation between all parties

Date: 2021-05-05 13:37:27
Masrour Barzani: eliminating ISIS requires cooperation between all parties

Masoud Barzani hosts Canada's ambassador to Iraq 

Date: 2021-10-24 13:11:25
Masoud Barzani hosts Canada's ambassador to Iraq 

Masoud Barzani mourns the death of Sharif Ali bin Hussein

Date: 2022-03-15 13:54:28
Masoud Barzani mourns the death of Sharif Ali bin Hussein

Masoud Barzani can congratulates the Kakais on the Qultas

Date: 2021-01-27 20:49:55
Masoud Barzani can congratulates the Kakais on the Qultas

Masoud Barzani extends Eid greetings to Muslims on al-Adha

Date: 2021-07-19 15:18:45
Masoud Barzani extends Eid greetings to Muslims on al-Adha