Masoud Barzani and Ali al-Qaradaghi discuss charities and humanitarian organizations in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani and the Secretary General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) Ali al-Qaradaghi discussed on Saturday the work of charities and humanitarian organizations and the role that they play in Kurdistan.

A statement released by the office of Barzani indicated that the Kurdish leader hosted the Secretary Genereal of IUMS Ali al-Qaradaghi and the joint delegation for the League for Human Development and the Kurdish Humanitarian League in a resort in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The statement mentioned that the two parties discussed the political situation and latest developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the work of charities and humanitarian organizations and the role that they play in Kurdistan, and both agreed on the necessity to uphold higher societal values and develop adequate patriotic education.