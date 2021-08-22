Report

Masoud Barzani: Kurdistan is not Afghanistan

Date: 2021-08-22T14:29:28+0000
Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani assured on Sunday the people of Kurdistan Region that there is no similarity between the region and Afghanistan.

The Kurdish leader said in a message he addressed to the people in the region, "After the events in Afghanistan, a political and media wave has been working for days to sow anxiety and frustration among the Kurdish people by comparing the Kurdistan Region and Afghanistan. All parties should know well that any country if it does not rely on itself and on its own capabilities, it is always be threatened and destroyed."

"There is a huge difference between Afghanistan and Kurdistan. There were many differences between the Peshmerga and the Afghan army," he noted, "the Peshmerga is a product of a history of blood and tears for the people of Kurdistan, and the owner of hundreds of historical and heroic epics."

"Here, I would like to reassure the people of Kurdistan that the situation in the region is very different from all other places, and thanks to God, we have the brave and strong Peshmerga forces, and most of all, we are a nation that has the will of a cause."

