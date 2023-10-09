Masoud Barzani, Ammar al-Hakim discuss efforts for political reconciliation

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the Wisdom (al-Hekmah) Movement reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing efforts aimed at bridging the gap between rival Iraqi political parties.
According to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters, the meeting taking place between the two leaders at the Saladin resort, near Erbil, discussed updates on the political situation in Iraq and the ongoing dialogues to resolve outstanding issues.
During the meeting, they emphasized the deep-rooted and historical friendship between the two sides, stressing the importance of preserving and protecting this relationship.