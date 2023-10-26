Makhmur incident toll rises.. Peshmerga Military Commander succumbs to his injuries

Shafaq News / Colonel Saleh Zarari, the commanding officer of the 18th Infantry Brigade within the Peshmerga forces, succumbed to fatal injuries sustained during the fierce clashes with the Iraqi army in the embattled Makhmur region, a source revealed to Shafaq News agency.
The Ministry of Peshmerga, in a statement, expressed its profound regret over Zarari's passing, stating that he "martyred this morning, succumbing to the severity of his wounds."
This incident has further escalated the toll of casualties within the Peshmerga ranks to three individuals, the result of a recent bout of confrontations with the Iraqi army near Makhmur, between Nineveh province and Erbil.
Just days ago, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Ministry of Peshmerga issued a statement elucidating the armed skirmish that transpired with elements of the Iraqi armed forces in Makhmur.
The statement reaffirmed commitment to collaborate with the federal government towards a definitive and enduring resolution, one that ensures security and stability throughout Iraq, and expressed will to identify the causes and devise appropriate measures to fortify security and stability in the region.
Special Forces General Yahya Rasoul, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, said earlier this week that the incident resulted in the loss of three lives and seven others wounded.