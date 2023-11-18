MEPS Forum to Commence with Global Participation in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The 4th Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum is set to kick off on Sunday at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) in Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan, featuring prominent participation at regional and global levels.

The inaugural day of the forum will feature workshops led by international experts addressing crucial security and political issues in the Middle East. Subsequent days will witness the attendance of officials and senior figures from various countries, delving into the forum's outlined topics.

At the Kurdistan Region level, President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani are slated to participate alongside officials from other nations.

Against global and regional challenges, the forum is expected to address key issues, including the relations between Erbil and Baghdad. Additionally, ongoing conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip will be pivotal points of discussion, emphasizing the forum's role in addressing the diverse problems facing the region and the world.