Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government announced today that the Lithuanian Minister of Foreign affairs will visit Erbil tomorrow.

The media official of KRG's department of foreign relations, Abdulkhaleq Mohammad, said that the Lithuanian Minister will meet with the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and the head of KRG's department of foreign relations, Safin Dizayi.