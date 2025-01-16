Exclusive: Kurdish leaders face legal action over foreign interference allegations

Shafaq News/ A former Iraqi election official filed a legal complaint against three political leaders, accusing them of colluding with foreign countries to interfere in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region's internal affairs.

In an exclusive statement to Shafaq News, the Former Member of Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), Saeed Kakayi, explained that he lodged the complaint on behalf of 75 citizens through the election office in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

The complaint targets three political leaders: the Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union, Salahuddin Bahaauddin; the leader of the New Generation Movement, Shaswar Abdulwahid; and the General Guide of the Kurdistan Islamic Movement, Irfan Ali Abdulaziz.

Kakayi accused the leaders of “bypassing official diplomatic protocols and circumventing Iraq’s legislative, executive, and judicial authorities, facilitating foreign interference in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region's internal affairs.”

“Such actions jeopardize Iraq’s sovereignty and national unity,” he warned.