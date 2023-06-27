Leaders of Kurdistan extend warm greetings on Eid al-Adha

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani extended their warm greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, today, Tuesday.

In his congratulatory message, Nechirvan Barzani stated, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world on the blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha. I wish everyone a joyful, safe, and peaceful holiday."

He further added, "Let us all make use of the message and significance of Eid, which encompass absolution, reconciliation, and harmony, as an opportunity to renew our bonds, relationships, and open a new chapter with one another."

Barzani continued, saying, "The people of Kurdistan expect the political forces and parties, above all, to seize this occasion of Eid to unite their ranks and achieve unity and solidarity. Together, let us move towards a better future. Let all parties fulfill and realize this expectation."

For his part, Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani extended his congratulations to all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. He expressed his hope that it would be an opportunity to enhance progress, unity, and tolerance.

The following is the text of his congratulations: "On the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world, with special mention of the brave Peshmerga forces, internal security forces, the families of martyrs, and the honorable families of veterans. I wish everyone a holiday filled with tranquility and joy."

"On this joyous occasion, we hope that all the meanings of unity and tolerance become apparent, and that it is a festive season filled with goodness, blessings, and prosperity. We also hope that it serves as an opportunity to enhance the progress and dignity of our nation, and that peace and stability prevail in our region and the world as a whole."