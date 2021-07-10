Kurdistan announces the dates of the Adha holidays

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs announced Tuesday, July 20, the first day of the Adha holidays (Eid al-Adha).

A statement issued today, Saturday, by the Ministry said that July 19 will be the day of Arafah, which is labeled as the most important day of the pilgrimage.

The Saudi Supreme Court has announced that today is the complement of Dhi al-Qe'da of the 1442nd year according to the Islamic calendar.

Saudi experts gathered to sight the moon in order to ascertain the exact date of the month of the Pilgrimage as the Islamic calendar is lunar-based. However, they failed to obtain a scene, which makes tomorrow, Sunday, the first day of Dhi al-Hejja.

In the lunar Islamic calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of the month of Dhul Hijjah.

The Eid al-Adha celebration marks the end of hajj, a religious pilgrimage undertaken by millions of Muslims each year.