Large numbers of Kurdistan residents are visiting Turkey as tourists

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-16T11:04:18+0000
Shafaq News/ Ibrahim Al-Khalil Border crossing administration in the Kurdistan Region announced that the number of tourists heading to Turkey has increased with the announcement of an official holiday and the approach of Eid Al-Adha.

The spokesman for the complex, Kami Kamal, said in a statement today, "We draw the attention of our citizens that the movement of travelers between Kurdistan Region and Turkey is ordinary and proceeds at the same pace, but due to the advent of Eid al-Adha and the official holiday in the region, large numbers of residents are visiting Turkey as tourists."

"Due to the coordination between the Ibrahim Al-Khalil International border Crossing Directorate and the Turkish side, we extended the work teams, and the pace of work has become faster."

