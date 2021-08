Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani mourned today the Kurdish scientist, Professor Nader Nadirov.

In a statement, Barzani said, "Nadirov was a famous Kurdish academic figure who authored dozens of books and hundreds of scientific research, and had an influential role in unifying and caring for the affairs of the Kurds in Kazakhstan and the countries of the former Soviet Union. His death is a great loss."

Barzani extended his condolences to his family and relatives.