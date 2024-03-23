Leader Masoud Barzani condemns ISIS attack in Russia

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani condemned the terrorist attack claimed by ISIS near the Russian capital, Moscow.

Barzani stated on X, "We strongly condemn last night's terrorist attack in Moscow which targeted innocent civilians. I offer my condolences to the families of the victims and we share the pain of the Russian people and government."

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted civilians, resulting in the death of at least 62 people and the injury of over 100 others.

The attack unfolded at Crocus City Hall just outside Moscow on Friday evening, in one of Russia's worst attacks in years.

In a statement on Telegram, ISIS said that its fighters "attacked a large gathering in the suburbs of the Russian capital, Moscow."

The statement added that the fighters "withdrew to their bases safely."

Videos and photos depict the concert hall engulfed in flames, with gunmen seen firing from automatic weapons as panicked attendees scrambled for safety. Moscow's special forces, police, and firefighters rushed to the scene to contain the situation and provide aid to the wounded.

Russian media reported that a second explosion occurred inside the building, and some reports indicated that some gunmen had barricaded themselves inside.

Russia has tightened its security measures at airports, stations, and across the capital, a vast area inhabited by more than 21 million people.

After the attack, Ukraine denied any involvement, emphasizing its ongoing conflict with Russia and distancing itself from the tragic events in Moscow.

In turn, the White House also refuted any suggestion of Ukrainian responsibility, expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet made a statement, while the Russian Foreign Ministry described the incident as a "bloody terrorist attack."