Leader Barzani reaffirms Kurdistan’s commitment to its cause during meeting with Japanese Ambassador

Shafaq News/ Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani emphasized, on Saturday, that the cause of the Kurdish people will not be set back, highlighting that it has been achieved through sacrifices made by Kurdistan’s people.

This affirmation came during Barzani's meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, Futoshi Matsumoto, at his Saladin residence, as part of the ambassador's farewell visit marking the end of his tenure, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

The statement noted that “Ambassador Matsumoto expressed deep appreciation for the Kurdish people’s struggle and sacrifices in pursuit of freedom, commending Barzani's pivotal role in various phases of Kurdistan’s historic struggle and the political process in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”

During the discussion, Barzani reiterated that the achievements of the Kurdish people “are the result of their sacrifices and determination, not favors granted by any external party.” He highlighted that “the legacy of Kurdistan’s liberation movement reflects a history of resistance and resilience that will continue forward.”

The two also underscored the importance of strengthening the bonds of friendship between the Kurdish and Japanese peoples across multiple sectors. Additionally, the discussion covered political developments in Iraq and the broader region, according to the statement.