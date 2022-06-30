Report

Leader Barzani meets UK's ambassador to Baghdad

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-30T14:57:05+0000
Leader Barzani meets UK's ambassador to Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader ,Masoud Barzani, said on Thursday that the Federal Government must respect the rights of the Kurdistan people.

Today, Thursday, Barzani received the British

ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson, where they discussed the latest political developments in Iraq.

During the meeting, Barzani stressed that "the Iraqi government must respect the rights of the Kurdistan Region's people and fulfill its financial obligations".

He added that all sides must respect the constitution and the autonomy of the Kurdistan Region.

