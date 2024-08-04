Leader Barzani hosts Kirkuk delegation, discusses political deadlock and future governance

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani hosted a joint delegation from the Arab and Turkmen blocs in the Kirkuk Provincial Council, along with House of Representatives members and political leaders, led by Khamis al-Khanjar, at the Saladin resort.

Barzani’s headquarters stated that during the meeting, attended by the six members of the Arab bloc, two from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and two from the Turkmen Front, “participants exchanged views on Iraq's political situation, particularly in Kirkuk, discussing solutions for forming the local government, electing a new governor, and identifying other administrative positions in the governorate.”

Moreover, the meeting emphasized “the need for solutions that protect the rights of all Kirkuk's components, strengthen the city's security and stability, and improve services for citizens.”

It also highlighted “the importance of promoting reconstruction and development in Kirkuk through national consensus and agreement.”

Lately, the local government in Kirkuk made progress with political factions agreeing to convene a new council session, facilitated by Prime Minister Al-Sudani. This session aimed to break the political impasse by proposing a rotational governorship among Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen to ensure balanced representation.

The Kirkuk Provincial Council consists of 16 seats—seven held by Kurds (five by the PUK and two by the KDP), six by Arabs (with 3 seats for the Arab Alliance in Kirkuk, 2 seats for the Leadership, and one seat for the Arabism Alliance), 2 by Turkmen, and one 1 for Christians. At least 9 members are required to attend the first session to complete the quorum.