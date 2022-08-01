Leader Barzani discusses local files with UNAMI chief 

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, received on Monday the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) chief, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of the Barzani genocide.

a statement by the Barzani headquarters said that the two sides discussed a series of topics, including the Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary elections set to be held this year.

Plasschaert pledged to put all efforts to make the international community recognize the former regime's crimes against the Kurds as genocide.

For his part, the Kurdish leader stressed that all obstacles must be removed to hold the parliamentary elections as soon as possible, noting that the Kurdistan Democratic party is "ready to hold the elections tomorrow."

The region's parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on November 2022.