Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Leader Barzani discusses local files with UNAMI chief 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-01T14:34:37+0000
Leader Barzani discusses local files with UNAMI chief 

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, received on Monday the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) chief, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of the Barzani genocide.

a statement by the Barzani headquarters said that the two sides discussed a series of topics, including the Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary elections set to be held this year.

Plasschaert pledged to put all efforts to make the international community recognize the former regime's crimes against the Kurds as genocide.

For his part, the Kurdish leader stressed that all obstacles must be removed to hold the parliamentary elections as soon as possible, noting that the Kurdistan Democratic party is "ready to hold the elections tomorrow."

The region's parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on November 2022.

related

EU ambassador to Iraq visits Masoud Barzani after the missile attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-03-14 10:40:59
EU ambassador to Iraq visits Masoud Barzani after the missile attack on Erbil

Barzani expresses "delight" following the inauguration of a Qatari consulate in Erbil

Date: 2021-03-24 16:23:41
Barzani expresses "delight" following the inauguration of a Qatari consulate in Erbil

Masoud Barzani addresses the people of Kurdistan ahead of the parliamentary elections

Date: 2021-10-07 18:18:35
Masoud Barzani addresses the people of Kurdistan ahead of the parliamentary elections

Masoud Barzani commemorates the 47th anniversary of Leyla Qasim's execution

Date: 2021-05-12 08:51:08
Masoud Barzani commemorates the 47th anniversary of Leyla Qasim's execution

Kurdish Barzani extends al-Adha greetings to the people of the Middle East, World 

Date: 2022-07-08 16:27:05
Kurdish Barzani extends al-Adha greetings to the people of the Middle East, World 

Masoud Barzani on the deceased Prince of Kuwait: Kuwait-Kurdistan relations strengthened in his era

Date: 2020-09-29 20:38:27
Masoud Barzani on the deceased Prince of Kuwait: Kuwait-Kurdistan relations strengthened in his era

Masoud Barzani, Cardinal Sako agree to “prepare the ground” for the return of Christians

Date: 2021-07-15 10:10:16
Masoud Barzani, Cardinal Sako agree to “prepare the ground” for the return of Christians

Masoud Barzani reiterates calls for joining hands to overcome the political deadlock

Date: 2022-04-27 14:26:01
Masoud Barzani reiterates calls for joining hands to overcome the political deadlock